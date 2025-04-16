HEART Kicks Off 14-Show Summer Tour with Todd Rundgren in 2025

Beginning August 8, 2025, rock icons HEART will take to the stage for a 14-show run across the U.S., with musical legend Todd Rundgren appearing on select dates. General ticket sales begin April 24.

The tour wraps up at New York's Bethel Woods Center on August 30. Venues include the stunning Red Rocks and San Francisco's modern Chase Center.

Following an injury, Ann Wilson now performs while seated. "It's not about cancer. It's about me being a klutz... busting my elbow in three places and then having to have it pinned back together with screws," Wilson said.

The band just finished their "Royal Flush" tour at Radio City Music Hall on April 16. They had taken a four-year break while Wilson battled cancer and dealt with COVID-19 delays.

Starting May 31, they'll begin "An Evening With Heart" - featuring two complete sets without opening acts. These special shows run through June, separate from the August dates with Rundgren.

The current band features Nancy Wilson's guitar and vocals alongside Ann Wilson's powerful voice and flute. New members include guitarists Ryan Wariner and Ryan Waters, multi-instrumentalist Paul Moak on guitars and keys, Tony Lucido on bass, and Sean Lane on drums.

Before joining forces with HEART, Rundgren will travel across the country on his own "Still Me [Still We] Tour" through June and July

Aug. 08 - Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre *

Aug. 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug. 12 - Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena

Aug. 13 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Aug. 15 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage #

Aug. 16 - Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

Aug. 18 - Loveland, CO @ Blue Arena

Aug. 19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center #

Aug. 24 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark

Aug. 26 - Akron, OH @ E.J. Thomas Hall - The University of Akron #

Aug. 29 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center *

Aug. 30 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *