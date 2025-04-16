5 of the Best TV Shows You Might Not Be Watching…Yet.
Looking for shows to binge? I got you.
Being that I'm not much of a book reader, I get my entertainment from television. I enjoy good storytelling, brilliant acting and the way a really great actor can evoke emotions. Plus, a little reality TV in the form of documentaries and one specific dating show never hurt anyone. Here's a few shows that you REALLY need to pick up watching. Trust me.
- Severance (Apple TV+) This is one of those shows where you can't be distracted while watching it. You need to give your full attention to Severance because it's a complex drama. The premise of the show follows employees at the biotechnology corporation Lumon Industries that have undergone "severance", which is a medical procedure that ensures they retain no memories of the outside world while at work, and have no recollection of their job once they leave. This results in two personalities for each employee: the "innie", who only knows what's happening within Lumon, and the "outie", who lives their personal life outside of work. Severance wrapped up it's second season in March 2025 and there are 19 total episodes for you to start the binge on now. Season 3 has been green-lighted.
- Paradise (Hulu) Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") returns to TV in this political thriller set in an underground bunker the size of a city in Colorado three years after a doomsday event. It follows United States Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Brown) as he seeks to discover the truth behind the killing of the President of the United States. As Xavier comes becomes a suspect in the President's death, he is unsure of whom he can trust as his questions lead to tons of shocking developments. "Paradise" has one season under its belt of 8 episodes, with season two greenlit to begin production.
- The Pitt (Max) Without a doubt, this is my new favorite addiction. Noah Wyle ("ER") returns to the medical drama genre as this new series follows emergency department staff as they attempt to overcome the hardships of a single 15-hour work shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital all while having to navigate staff shortages, underfunding and insufficient resources. Each episode of the season covers approximately one hour of the work shift in real time. This is a MUST SEE series, whether you were a fan of "ER" or not.
- Love on the Spectrum (Netflix) My wife watches this show, and I jumped into it on this new season which is now streaming on Netflix...and what a delight! This warm-hearted reality show follows people on the autism spectrum as they explore the dating world. It follows a varying cast of characters, all of which have autism, and shows them looking for love with dating and sharing their experiences. There are 3 seasons on Netflix with a total of 20 episodes.
- Reacher (Amazon Prime) This is just a fun, action show based on the Jack Reacher book series which stars Alan Ritchson as the title character, a drifter and former U.S. Army military police officer with formidable strength, intellect and abilities. During his travels, Reacher crosses paths with dangerous criminals and battles them. A combination of some comedy and crazy action scenes will have you binging this series all the way through the 3 seasons that are currently available to stream.
