This Day in Rock History: April 15

On April 15, 1912, the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in the Atlantic Ocean, and on this day in 1865, Abraham Lincoln died after John Wilkes Booth shot him at the Ford Theater in Washington, D.C. But April 15 has also played a big part in shaping the rock music everyone loves. Here are some interesting facts and tidbits from this day in rock music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These hit songs and band milestones from April 15 paved the way for today's rock music:

Nancy and Frank Sinatra became the first and only father-daughter duet to rise to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song "Somethin' Stupid." This hit stayed at the top of the chart for four consecutive weeks. 1974: Lynyrd Skynyrd released their second album, Second Helping, which was a commercial success and eventually became Platinum. The album featured the song "Sweet Home Alabama," a tune that's now considered the group's signature.

Cultural Milestones

Rock music would forever be affected thanks to these cultural milestones that took place on April 15:

"Let It Be" by The Beatles earned the band their only Oscar. The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score, and Quincy Jones accepted the award on the band's behalf. 1996: The remaining ashes of Jerry Garcia were scattered in California near the Golden Gate Bridge almost a year after his death. Just 11 days earlier, the first part of Garcia's ashes were spread over the Ganges River in India.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable recordings and memorable performances made rock music history on April 15:

The Australian group INXS released their 10th studio album, Elegantly Wasted. This was the band's last album with cofounding member and lead singer Michael Hutchence, who died in November 1997. 2015: Kicking off the spring run of their 50th anniversary tour, The Who played the first show at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The tour made 20 stops on the East Coast, ending the set in May, and resumed shows on the West Coast and in Canada in the fall.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock music has had the following changes and challenges occur on April 15:

While driving in Long Island, New York, Billy Joel suffered serious injuries to his hands and wrists when a car ran a red light, causing him to crash his motorcycle. He spent a month in the hospital recovering, playing the piano as part of his rehab. 2001: Joey Ross Hyman, better known as Joey Ramone of the Ramones, died after a long battle with lymphoma just before his 50th birthday. The Ramones were legendary pioneers in the punk rock genre.