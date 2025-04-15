Contests
Sammi Sweetheart’s Joy: Pregnancy Announcement and Boutique Expansion

MTV’s “Jersey Shore” alum Sammi Giancola plans to open a second Sweetheart Coast shop at Ocean Casino Atlantic City this summer. The news comes as she prepares for her first…

MTV's "Jersey Shore" alum Sammi Giancola plans to open a second Sweetheart Coast shop at Ocean Casino Atlantic City this summer. The news comes as she prepares for her first child.

"I am so excited to finally be able to share this huge news... my baby, Sweetheart Coast will be opening up a second location at Ocean Casino Atlantic City this summer!!" said Giancola.

The upcoming shop builds on the thriving Ocean City boardwalk location of Sweetheart Coast. Shoppers will find the new spot at Ocean Casino Resort along Atlantic City's famous boards.

As she grows her business, Giancola shared joyful news about expecting her first child. This milestone comes after she spoke openly about past fertility challenges.

At the Ocean City shop, customers often spot Giancola managing daily tasks. Her store stocks carefully picked women's fashion and accessories.

Find Ocean Casino Atlantic City at 500 Boardwalk. The opening date remains under wraps.

Jim Mayhew
