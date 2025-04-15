Contests
LISTEN LIVE

GALLERY: First BlueClaws Sunday 2025

Megan Moritz
JRZ tent outside third base gate

On Sunday, April 13, the ‘JRZ Street Team was at the ShoreTown Ballpark for the first BlueClaws Sunday of the season!

WJRZ t-shirt winner!

Get to the game early for a chance to win a prize!

WJRZ t-shirt winners!

Waiting in line has never been more fun!

And the gates are open!

Lucky group of t-shirt winners!

The sun is out and we're ready for another great season!

Jersey Shore BlueClaws
Megan MoritzAuthor
Megan is a Promotions Assistant at 95.9 WRAT - which means she makes digital content and is part of the RAT Pack that goes to all the events! She’s a recent graduate of Monmouth University. She’s been all around New Jersey, but currently live in Long Beach Island! She loves all things hockey, going to concerts, and considers herself a coffee connoisseur! Feel free to stop by the WRAT table at any event and say hi!
Related Stories
Injured Bald Eagle Takes Flight After Month-Long Recovery in Toms River
Local NewsInjured Bald Eagle Takes Flight After Month-Long Recovery in Toms RiverJim Mayhew
Atlantic City Restaurant Tony Boloney’s Set for Shark Tank Debut April 18
Local NewsAtlantic City Restaurant Tony Boloney’s Set for Shark Tank Debut April 18Jim Mayhew
New Jersey Has One of the Best Golf Destinations
Local NewsNew Jersey Has One of the Best Golf DestinationsAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect