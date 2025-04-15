5 Things To Do With Your Tax Refund
If you’re lucky enough to get a refund, here’s a few ways to spend it.
It's tax season, which can be good or bad depending how your year went. You might be getting a nice little chunk of change back when you file and these days, saving money is probably the best bet with that refund. But if you want some other ideas on what to do with that money, here's a few suggestions.
- 1. Treat Yo' Self. Even if you’re saving most of your tax refund, it’s OK to spend a little on something you wouldn’t ordinarily treat yourself to. Something like a spa day or a decadent meal is totally worth it, plus you can still leave a decent amount of the money in your savings account.
- 2. Pay It Forward. It doesn't take a whole lot to make someone's day. Buy a gift card and slip it under the door of a neighbor who you know is going through a rough patch. Give a larger tip at the local restaurant and surprise your server. Buy a veteran a coffee in line at Wawa. Little gestures can change someone's day or even week.
- 3. Shopping. Some stores offer promotions designed to get that tax refund spent in their business. Look for stores that offer an incentive to spend your refund there, whether it’s a seasonal sale or something more productive.
- 4. Home Repairs. It might not be the most fun way to spend your tax refund, but taking care of those issues around the house you’ve been putting off might be the most practical use. Replacing old windows, re-modeling a kitchen or a bathroom can help now and also be add value if/when you decide to sell.
- 5. Take a Trip. If there’s a vacation that you’ve been putting off, your refund may be the reason to book that trip! Cover the cost of the flight (or if it's a big enough return, the entire trip) and spend a little more at the destination once you're there.