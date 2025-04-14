Adopt: Max
Max is a four year old husky shepherd mix. This playful guy loves being around people, playing with other dogs and cats, toys and walks nicely on a leash. He knows some commands and has the cutest bunny tush ever. Max would be a great addition to any household. He’s neutered and up to date on all age appropriate shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Max, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website