Adopt: Cosmo
Cosmo is a three year old poodle shepherd mix. This adorable guy can be a bit shy at first, but warms up to others when he gets to know them. He’s house trained too! We think he’d make a wonderful companion in a quieter household. Cosmo is neutered and up to date on his shots.
Arrange a special meeting by calling, the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.