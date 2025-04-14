Contests
Adopt: Cosmo

Rob Cochran
light brown dog
SOCAF

Cosmo is a three year old poodle shepherd mix. This adorable guy can be a bit shy at first, but warms up to others when he gets to know them. He’s house trained too! We think he’d make a wonderful companion in a quieter household. Cosmo is neutered and up to date on his shots. 

Arrange a special meeting by calling, the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

Dogs
Rob CochranEditor
