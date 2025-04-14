53 Historic Sites Free To Visit During Monmouth County’s May Heritage Tour

Low section of women and girl participating in breast cancer campaign in park

This spring, Monmouth County will throw open the doors to 53 historic treasures. The "Weekend in Old Monmouth" tour runs May 3-4. Visitors can wander through these sites from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with shorter hours from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"Monmouth County has an incredible history, and we are so proud to share it with residents and visitors during the annual "A Weekend in Old Monmouth' tour," said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone to Patch.com.

County officials split the sites into four zones. Old churches stand next to stately museums. Grand homes mix with official buildings from centuries past. A new digital map lets virtual visitors click through photos and stories about each stop.

From the quiet streets of Allentown to bustling Wall Township, history waits around every corner. The Twin Lights Museum towers above Highlands. Stephen Crane's former home sits quietly in Asbury Park. The sprawling Monmouth Battlefield spreads across Freehold Township.

Commissioner Erik Anderson points out that visitors will see snapshots of the county's rich past at each stop. Since 1988, the County Historical Commission has kept this tradition alive.

Military buffs can inspect Battery Lewis or browse the National Guard Museum's exhibits. Art and book lovers might prefer the T. Thomas Fortune Center. The massive Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove stands ready to impress.

For 2025, new tech makes the tour smoother than ever. Each location pops up as a "story point" on interactive maps. This helps visitors plot the best path between sites.

Year-round, dedicated local groups watch over these landmarks. Their work keeps each building in top shape for May's big event. Officials ask the public to help protect these pieces of the past.