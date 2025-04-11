Rockit Live Foundation Brings Back Free Music Program at Red Bank Middle School

Music fills the halls of Red Bank Middle School once again. The Rockit Live Foundation has started its no-cost after-school program, the first since Covid struck. Students now take music classes from March through the end of the school year.

Bruce Gallipani, the group's founder, pitched the idea to Principal JT Pierson. Within days, the school board approved. Now, two skilled teachers from Rockit Academy work with students each week, with Gallipani joining in.

"We have students audition to build a sense of pride and ownership for what they are doing and to build confidence," said Gallipani to The Monmouth Journal Eastern.

The group awarded $46,000 to 24 talented young musicians through its academy program in 2024. This money came from a mix of public support, grant funding, and special events.

Students interested in joining should contact the principal to schedule a tryout. The program stays open to new talent throughout the term.

Academy graduates Brittany Iafelice and Rob Grande now teach the next wave of musicians. Their classes mix various music styles with vocal training. Soon, they'll add instrument practice and music history to the mix.

Based at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, the foundation puts young musicians first. Their hands-on teaching methods help students grow into skilled performers.