GALLERY: Teachers Who Rock 2025 Banquet

Congratulations to the Teachers Who Rock Class of 2025! 100.1 WJRZ honored our Teachers at The Spring Lake Manor on Wednesday April 9th, 2025.

Cocktail Hour has begun!

Jenkinson's Boardwalk was in the house.

The beautiful trophy apples for each teacher.

Comedian John Pizzi having fun with the teachers.

Gift bags ready to go for all 23 teachers.

100.1 WJRZ's very own Dan Turi hosted the evening.

Delicious buffet style dinner was served.

John Pizzi had the crowd laughing hard. Except for this poor soul.

Lovely group of educators.

#TeachersWhoRock

Teacher Who Rocks: Ileana Poglodek

Teacher WHo Rocks: Patti Dalon

Teacher Who Rocks: Linda Madden

Teacher Who Rocks: Gale Paff

Teachers Who Rock: Jillian Wasilewski