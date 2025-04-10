New Jersey Puts 570,000 Trout in Waters as Fishing Season Kicks Off

State workers released 180,000 rainbow trout into New Jersey's waters this Saturday, April 5. The massive spring stocking will add 570,000 fish to local waterways by May's end.

"My dad was a big freshwater fisherman and he passed it on to me. And that's the way a lot of people are in New Jersey," said Kyle Civalier, a freshwater fisheries biologist at New Jersey Fish and Wildlife, to WHYY.

Each fish from the Pequest Trout Hatchery measures about 10.5 inches and weighs half a pound. Workers also added 6,000 massive broodstock trout, some reaching 26 inches and tipping scales at 7 pounds.

"Trout season in New Jersey provides an excellent opportunity to spend quality time outdoors and enjoy some of the best recreational fishing in the country," said Dave Golden, assistant commissioner of the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, to MercerMe.

Catch limits stay at six fish daily until May 31. After that, anglers can take four fish per day through winter 2026. Fish must stretch at least 9 inches to keep.

After opening day, fourteen key streams will close during stocking times, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. This break gives fish time to scatter in their new waters.

Top spots for catching trout include the cold, clear waters of the Flatbrook, Paulinskill, Peaquest, and Musconetcong rivers in the northern counties of Sussex and Warren.

Adults need proper papers to fish, both a license and trout stamp for those 16 and up. First-time anglers can save money through the new "Buddy Up and Save!" program when paired with returning mentors.

Want to find the fish? Check the state's online map showing trout-stocked waters. Spring brings weekly updates about fresh stockings.