Eagles Announce Final Shows at the Sphere

Fans can sign up for pre-sale opportunities at Eagles.com , and those interested in Vibee Travel Packages can check out Eagles.Vibee.com . The pre-sale for these final Sphere shows will begin on Tuesday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Tickets for these shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Rumors of an Eagles Sphere residency first began in February 2024. After months of rumors, an initial eight-show run was announced in June 2024. Those first shows ran in September and October of 2024.



Since then, the legendary band kept announcing new show dates at Sphere. With the final residency shows confirmed, the Eagles' initial eight-show run has expanded into 44 shows.



At the time of the first residency show announcement, the Eagles were still in the middle of their farewell tour. When the farewell tour was first announced, the band noted they would be rolling out dates and venues once they are confirmed. As of publishing, the only shows the band has scheduled are the Sphere dates. However, The New York Post reported in March 2024 that the residency is expected to follow the end of their "The Long Goodbye" farewell tour.



Whether or not the Eagles Sphere residency shows will be the official end to their farewell tour has yet to be officially confirmed.