Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Eagles Announce Final Shows at the Sphere

The Eagles are finally bidding farewell to the Las Vegas Sphere with a series of shows this fall. Per the band’s website, the following 2025 dates will be the final…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Don Henley of the Eagles performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Eagles are finally bidding farewell to the Las Vegas Sphere with a series of shows this fall.

Per the band's website, the following 2025 dates will be the final shows at the state-of-the-art venue:

  • October 3
  • October 4
  • October 10
  • October 11
  • October 31
  • November 1
  • November 7
  • November 8

Fans can sign up for pre-sale opportunities at Eagles.com, and those interested in Vibee Travel Packages can check out Eagles.Vibee.com. The pre-sale for these final Sphere shows will begin on Tuesday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Tickets for these shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

A Brief Timeline of the Eagles at Sphere

Rumors of an Eagles Sphere residency first began in February 2024. After months of rumors, an initial eight-show run was announced in June 2024. Those first shows ran in September and October of 2024.

Since then, the legendary band kept announcing new show dates at Sphere. With the final residency shows confirmed, the Eagles' initial eight-show run has expanded into 44 shows.

At the time of the first residency show announcement, the Eagles were still in the middle of their farewell tour. When the farewell tour was first announced, the band noted they would be rolling out dates and venues once they are confirmed. As of publishing, the only shows the band has scheduled are the Sphere dates. However, The New York Post reported in March 2024 that the residency is expected to follow the end of their "The Long Goodbye" farewell tour.

Whether or not the Eagles Sphere residency shows will be the official end to their farewell tour has yet to be officially confirmed.

Eagles
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterEditor
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Beatles Officially Break Up 55 Years Ago Today
MusicBeatles Officially Break Up 55 Years Ago TodayJosh Faiola
Wife of Weezer Bassist Shot by Police, Arrested on Attempted Murder
MusicWife of Weezer Bassist Shot by Police, Arrested on Attempted MurderErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: April 10
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 10Sarah Bloomfield
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect