Middletown Library Reopens After $1.7M Renovation

After a year of work, Middletown Public Library welcomed back visitors on March 31. Local donors funded the $1.7 million upgrades that turned the old building into a modern community space.

Inside, visitors can now find a variety of areas set up for different uses: four quiet study spots tucked away for individual work, an open space for group projects, and a row of new computers in the reference section. By the tall windows, comfortable chairs circle a stone fireplace in the reading area.

Through social media, Assembly member and former mayor Gerry Scharfenberger posted pictures of the renovated building.

Teens got their own section, filled with manga and study resources. This new space gives teenagers a place to work or hang out with friends after school.

The library's new makerspace offers modern technology for everyone to use. People can work with laser cutters and vinyl machines, with staff teaching basic lessons starting next month.

New displays in the history section showcase the town's history. Items highlight stories of Revolutionary battles and farm life in old Monmouth County. Digital records and family research tools help people trace their ancestry.

Old train records reveal how railways shaped the area's growth. Staff are planning more programs about local history.

It's been twenty years since the building's last major update. The strong support from donors shows how much the community cares about their library.

