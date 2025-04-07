Red Bank Preschool Leads State in Learning Assessment Tests

View from the end of the row, children from the back.

Red Bank Borough Public Schools continue to raise the bar in early education and financial transparency. For the past decade, the district has pursued its vision of becoming the best in America under the motto, “Dream BIG … We'll Help You Get There!”

This commitment is reflected in recent accolades, including strong performance by Red Bank Preschool on the Inclusive Classroom Profile (ICP) and the Classroom Assessment Scoring System for Early Childhood Bilingual and Multilingual Acquisition (CASEBA).

These results were above state averages and reflected the district's investment in language and literacy development via its content-rich curriculum, Tools of the Mind.



The assessments by the ICP praised the preschool's inclusive practices and described high levels of communication and peer engagement. Staff received highest ratings for: developing clear and engaging transitions, reinforcing positive behavior support strategies, and assisting English language development in a low-anxiety environment that honors cultural diversity.

Further cementing its reputation for excellence, Red Bank Borough Public Schools has received the Certificate of Excellence (COE) in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO). This award recognizes the district's high-quality, comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending 2023.

“For over half a century, ASBO International's Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting has been the gold standard in promoting and recognizing excellence in financial reporting,” said ASBO International Executive Director Jim Rowan, CAE, SFO. “Communicating the financial and economic state of a district is so important when engaging with the school community and building their trust. Districts that receive the COE Award have demonstrated their ability to do that at the highest level.”