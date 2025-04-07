7 Brew Coffee Plans First New Jersey Location in Toms River Shopping Center

Contests
7 Brew, a fast-growing drive-thru coffee chain founded in Arkansas in 2017, is preparing to open its first New Jersey location in Toms River. The planned café will be located at 1358 Hooper Avenue in the Hooper Commons shopping center, marking the brand's official entry into the state. Famous for its fast service and customized beverages, 7 Brew has over 300 stores in the United States and announced plans to open 250 more stores this year.

The shop in Toms River, which is still in its early stages of development, has a project team working to obtain approvals from local regulatory bodies. Once completed, the café will include a drive-thru lane and feature 7 Brew's distinctive prefabricated design. The building will occupy just 510 square feet, with the final assembly completed on-site.

The chain's expansion into New Jersey reflects its growing popularity nationwide. Centering the experience around super-quick service and a menu that offers a swath of energy drinks, coffees, and other specialty drinks, 7 Brew has found a place among coffee connoisseurs seeking out taste and speed. The new Toms River spot should deliver the same experience to New Jerseyans eager to mix it up a little.

