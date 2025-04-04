Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: April 4-April 6

This weekend offers a variety of events in New Jersey for book lovers, foodies, and arts seekers. Whether you're taking literary discussions, sampling creative mac and cheese dishes, or seeing live glassmaking demonstrations, there are plenty of ways to get involved in the local scene. With various festivals, performances, and cultural celebrations, this weekend brings entertainment and inspiration throughout the state.

Little City Books, 100 Bloomfield St., Hoboken Cost: Varies with each event

Hoboken Literary Weekend, hosted by Little City Books, brings together best-selling authors across genres to celebrate literature and community. The event offers readings, Q&A sessions, interviews, and book signings. Lovers of all book genres can engage with renowned writers, ask questions, and get books signed. This weekend of literary discovery fosters connections between authors and readers while showcasing diverse storytelling styles. Come and immerse yourself in the vibrant world of literature.

WheatonArts and Cultural Center, 1000 Village Drive, Millville Cost: Free

WheatonArts starts its creative season with "Wheaton Springs 2025," a free event packed with engaging exhibits, artist demonstrations, and hands-on activities. You can tour the Museum of American Glass and Down Jersey Folklife Center, which displays glass and traditional arts in contemporary settings. Working demonstrations in glassmaking, pottery, and flameworking illustrate the artistic process in action. You can join free hands-on projects throughout campus and discounted glass-fused projects in the Education Studio. Food vendors will provide bites as you engage in a day of creativity and culture.

"Hoboken Mac & Cheese Festival"
When: Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Multiple participating restaurants, with two check-in locations: Union Hall, 306 Sinatra Drive, and The Hoboken Biergarten,1422 Grand St., Hoboken
Cost: Mac Lover $45 and Mac Lover Child (12 and under) $20

The "6th Annual Hoboken Mac & Cheese Festival" is back for another year of indulgent comfort food hosted by Hoboken Happy Hours. This popular event turns Hoboken into a food crawl with unique mac & cheese dishes from some of Hoboken's best restaurants. You can sample everything from cheddar blends to gourmet offerings with short rib, buffalo chicken, and truffle flavors.

