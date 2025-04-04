Contests
The Grand Game On 100.1 WJRZ

“The Grand Game on 100.1 WJRZ” is your chance to win $1,000 five times every weekday! Listen for the Thousand Dollar Code Word at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3 pm & 5pm….

Josh Faiola
“The Grand Game on 100.1 WJRZ” is your chance to win $1,000 five times every weekday! Listen for the Thousand Dollar Code Word at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3 pm & 5pm.
Once you hear the word, you’ve got 25 minutes to play:
  • Enter the code word on the free ‘JRZ app
  • Enter the code word on this page
  • Text the code word to 45911
Keep your phone close because after the 25-minute entry period, you might get a call letting you know you’re a thousand dollars richer!
Play “The Grand Game on 100.1 WJRZ” for your shot at free money!
National Cash Contest Spring 2025 CONTEST RULES WJRZDownload
Cash Contest
Josh FaiolaEditor
About
Connect