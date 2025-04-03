Contests
LISTEN LIVE

New Jersey Virtual Education Job Fair

Join the New Jersey Virtual Education Job Fair – April 20th!

Josh Faiola

Join the New Jersey Virtual Education Job Fair – April 20th!

Attention New Jersey educators! Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 10th, from 4:30 to 7:00 PM, and take the next step in your career with the New Jersey Virtual Education Job Fair, presented by NJSCHOOLJOBS.COM.

Connect with over 35 schools and districts from across the state and explore exciting job opportunities for the 2025-2026 school year. Take advantage of:

✅ One-on-one chat and video interviews with school administrators
✅ A wide range of job openings across New Jersey
✅ Free admission – no cost to participate!

Don’t miss out on this chance to network, interview, and secure your next opportunity in education.

🔹 Register now at NJSCHOOLJOBS.COM to secure your spot!

📅 When: Thursday, April 10th, 4:30 – 7:00 PM
🌐 Where: Online – Attend from anywhere!
🎟 Cost: FREE

Start your journey toward your next great job in education. Visit NJSCHOOLJOBS.COM today!

EducationEducation Job Fair
Josh FaiolaEditor
Related Stories
macaroni pasta and cheese bake with creamy bechamel sauce.
Local NewsThings To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: April 4-April 6Josh Faiola
Jersey Shore BlueClaws Unveil 2025 Season with ‘Bennies vs. Locals’ Rivalry
Local NewsJersey Shore BlueClaws Unveil 2025 Season with ‘Bennies vs. Locals’ RivalryJosh Faiola
Monmouth Arts Hosts Two-Day Teen Arts Festival at Brookdale Community College
Local NewsMonmouth Arts Hosts Two-Day Teen Arts Festival at Brookdale Community CollegeJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect