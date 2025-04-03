Join the New Jersey Virtual Education Job Fair – April 20th!

Attention New Jersey educators! Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 10th, from 4:30 to 7:00 PM, and take the next step in your career with the New Jersey Virtual Education Job Fair, presented by NJSCHOOLJOBS.COM.

Connect with over 35 schools and districts from across the state and explore exciting job opportunities for the 2025-2026 school year. Take advantage of:

✅ One-on-one chat and video interviews with school administrators

✅ A wide range of job openings across New Jersey

✅ Free admission – no cost to participate!

Don’t miss out on this chance to network, interview, and secure your next opportunity in education.

🔹 Register now at NJSCHOOLJOBS.COM to secure your spot!

📅 When: Thursday, April 10th, 4:30 – 7:00 PM

🌐 Where: Online – Attend from anywhere!

🎟 Cost: FREE