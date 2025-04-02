Jersey Shore BlueClaws Unveil 2025 Season with ‘Bennies vs. Locals’ Rivalry

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are gearing up to open their season in the Atlantic League on Apr. 7 at ShoreTown Ballpark in Ocean County, and BlueClaws fans can expect plenty of home games and special events in 2025. It's a 66-home game schedule, meaning fans will have plenty of chances to watch the action unfold throughout the year.

General Manager Bob McLane recently spoke with News 12's Jim Murdoch, highlighting the introduction of the new "Bennies vs. Locals" rivalry series against the Hudson Valley Renegades. These themed matchups, set for June 20, July 19, and Aug. 21, are expected to generate buzz and energize the fanbase.

McLane also pointed to several upgrades aimed at enhancing the game-day experience, including an expanded slate of promotional nights and a refreshed concession menu. "The release of the schedule every August always marks the countdown to a new season," said McLane. "We're already working on some great things from next year, but of course, we're going to finish this year on a high note, too, with several exciting promotions and theme nights still to come!"