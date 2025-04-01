Read Billy Joel’s Letter Pushing For Joe Cocker’s Rock Hall Induction

As a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 1999, it has been one of my fondest hopes to see Joe Cocker inducted into it as well. When I first heard him in 1969, I was very inspired by the sound of his incredibly raw and soulful vocal style. That became a watershed year in my life. That year, I attended the Woodstock festival, bought the first Led Zeppelin album and heard Joe Cocker sing 'With a Little Help From My Friends.' I thought Joe was the most powerful rock 'n' roll interpretive male singer I had heard since first hearing the iconic early recordings of Ray Charles. In my opinion, no one has since come even close to him as one of the great primal rock 'n' roll vocalists of all time. I feel very strongly that Joe Cocker should be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I hope you will consider putting his name on the voting ballot this year.