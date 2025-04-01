Contests
Carnie Wilson Sounds Off on Mean Comments About Her Daughter’s ‘American Idol’ Audition

Carnie Wilson attends Amazon Freevee's "Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis" Season Two Premiere at Sunset Tower Hotel on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lola Bonfiglio is a name that might not ring a bell, but there's a good chance you know her mother: Carnie Wilson. Recently, Lola auditioned on the latest season of American Idol. Lola was joined by her father, Rob Bongiglio, her mother, and her aunt, Wendy Wilson, to perform the Wilson Phillips hit "Hold On."

Lola then performed alone and chose to sing "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves. She ended up receiving a unanimous "yes" from the judge's panel of Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan to move on to the Hollywood auditions.

However, not everyone was a fan of Lola's audition. As one might expect, some internet commenters had a lot to say about Lola being from a musical family. (In addition to her mother, her grandfather is the legendary Brian Wilson.)

According to Entertainment Weekly, Wilson Phillips participated in a special "Music of the '90s" panel at 90s Con in Hartford, Conn. on March 30. During the panel, Carnie talked about the mean comments about her daughter's Idol audition.

Carnie said, in part, "Would you encourage a doctor's son not to be a doctor? No. Would you ever say, 'Don't be a doctor because your dad's a doctor'? Lola wants to be a singer, and they say these terrible things, and she was so hurt."

She added, "It was the scariest thing she ever has done. She was trembling with nerves, and she did great. I'm so proud of her, and they asked us to sing, you know, so we came and crashed the party. I don't think that Lionel and Carrie Underwood and Luke knew we were gonna be there, so that was fun."

American Idol
