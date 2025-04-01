A New Fab Four: Beatles Biopic Cast, Release Date Revealed

Sony Pictures will release four Beatles films on consecutive weekends in April 2028. Each movie focuses on one band member, and renowned director Sam Mendes will lead "The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event."

The cast features rising stars as legendary musicians. Harris Dickinson takes on John Lennon's role, while Paul Mescal plays Paul McCartney. Joseph Quinn portrays George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan brings Ringo Starr to life. Filming begins next year during an extensive 12-month production.

"This will be the first bingeable moment in cinema," said Sony Motion Pictures chief Tom Rothman.

The movies weave together like a musical journey, with each story told through one Beatle's eyes while connecting with the others. Mendes chose film over TV to attract younger audiences who might not be familiar with the band's influence.

Neal Street Productions partners with Apple Corps to create these stories for Sony Pictures. Mendes collaborates with producers Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor, and Alexandra Derbyshire to bring this bold project to life.

At CinemaCon, Sony revealed the news with a simple but powerful tagline: "Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary."

While Mendes has a clear vision for how these films should play out, he's keeping the viewing sequence secret. His aim? Showing aspects of these music legends that fans haven't seen before.