Point Pleasant Beach Awaits Decision on 3-Floor Mixed-Use Complex Proposal

Jim Mayhew

Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey

Michele Mangiafico

An exciting new project looks to transform 413 Railroad Square in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. The space next to Frankie's Bar and Grill, currently occupied by a gym, might soon become a striking mixed-use development.

The plan features two buildings combining retail and residential spaces. Street-level shops would operate beneath two floors of contemporary apartments. Because the location falls within a historic district, regulations require retail or dining businesses on the ground floor.

“We don't want cookie-cutter hotels,” Leo Danese of Wyndham Hotels said to Patch.com. “We want it to be a special place with that local flair.”

The developers face some challenges ahead. Their plans to include some ground-floor residential units don't match current zoning rules, so they'll need special permission.

Getting approved depends on convincing most board members. They'll need to balance neighborhood concerns with the developer's vision.

Save the date: The keyboard meeting is set for April 3, 7:30 p.m. at the Borough Hall on New Jersey Avenue.

Located just off the main street, this desirable spot's future shops aren't yet known. Still, its prime location has people wondering what businesses might move in.

This project brings new life to the beach town's ongoing changes. It comes right after last May's proposal for a big $30 million mixed hotel-apartment project nearby.

The building company has made its name throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with notable beach projects along the coast.

Christopher Lombardi is leading the effort, who grew up at the shore and brings both financial and legal background.

His company focuses on growing properties for years, teaming up with owners and investors to create lasting worth.

