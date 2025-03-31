Monmouth Arts Hosts Two-Day Teen Arts Festival at Brookdale Community College

Teens took over Brookdale Community College March 20-21 for the 2025 Teen Arts Festival. The event, themed 'Power of Pop', brought together students aged 13-19 from all over Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Students showed off their talent through writing, art, dance, and music performances. They jumped into master classes, got feedback from experts, and joined interactive workshops covering filmmaking, digital arts, and singing.

"The Monmouth Arts Teen Arts Festival celebrates creativity, expression, and the limitless potential of young artists," said Teresa Staub, executive director of Monmouth Arts, to patch.com.

From making jewelry to creating art journals and performing Disney songs, teens chose what interested them most. Artist Robyn Schindler walked students through "Creative Expressions: The Story of My Life," where they created their book covers.

Students came from public schools, private schools, homeschool programs, art studios, and dance schools. Registration opened in early 2025, with specific guidelines for each type of art.

Festival coordinator Sandy Riddle watched proudly as students showcased their talents. The packed exhibition hall was alive with teens sharing their unique takes on pop culture through art.

Doing well here could open bigger doors. Top performers might get picked for the NJ State Teen Arts Festival. During breaks, students explored the Teen Arts Gallery, checking out work from other kids across the county.

Local businesses helped out alongside committed artists and volunteers. The college chipped in by providing space and equipment needed for all activities.

Teachers connected pop culture themes to their lessons. This approach helped get more kids excited about the yearly event.