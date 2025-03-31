Crunch Fitness Takes Over Five Jersey Strong Gyms, Plans $20M in Upgrades

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 18: A view of Crunch Fitness Gym on August 18, 2020 in New York City. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced August 17 that gyms will be able to reopen at limited capacity under new restrictions as soon as August 24. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declined to set a timetable for re-opening.

Crunch Fitness is continuing its rapid expansion across Monmouth County with a new gym set to open in Aberdeen, New Jersey. The fitness chain will occupy a 25,000-square-foot space in the Regent Shopping Center on Route 34, formerly home to Bed Bath & Beyond, which closed in early 2023 following the retailer's bankruptcy. The new Crunch location joins a growing list of businesses repurposing these large vacant spaces across New Jersey.

“This expansion marks a significant step in our New Jersey growth and beyond,” said Fitness Holdings North America CEO Mark Federico. “We look forward to welcoming these gyms into our fitness family while transforming these locations into vibrant, welcoming, and engaging spaces.”

Crunch Fitness recently acquired five locations from Jersey Strong Gym, including sites in Marlboro and Tinton Falls, signaling a strong presence in the region. The upcoming Aberdeen gym will be part of the company's ongoing strategy to provide affordable, full-service fitness options in high-traffic retail areas.

Aberdeen Mayor Fred Tagliarini welcomed the news, noting that the new Crunch location will complement AutoZone, which is currently under construction next door. He praised the gym's arrival as a positive development for the community and local economy.

Ron DeLuca, CEO of R.J. Brunelli & Co., which represents the shopping center, described the opening as part of a larger trend of revitalizing former Bed Bath & Beyond locations with high-demand tenants. Other businesses moving into former Bed Bath & Beyond spaces include Ross Dress for Less and Gap Factory in Middletown and Burlington in Eatontown.

In Monmouth County, Nordstrom Rack is scheduled to open today at Manalapan Commons. Dollar Tree has also taken over a portion of a former Bed Bath & Beyond location in Howell.