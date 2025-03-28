Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: March 28-March 30

Check out New Jersey's weekend events for abundant entertainment, culture, and community. From a heartwarming Broadway smash to the Dream Asia Food Fest, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The Garden State Film Festival features independent cinema, local festivals, craft fairs, and concerts. If you're a foodie, a film buff, or a live music aficionado, there's plenty to explore this weekend.

"Come From Away"

"Come From Away" When: Friday, March 28, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 28, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Where: Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South St., Morristown

Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South St., Morristown Cost: Tickets range from $79 to $139 per person

Experience the incredible true story of kindness, resilience, and human connection in "Come From Away." This vibrant musical world premiered the story of a tiny Newfoundland town that opened its doors to 7,000 plane-bound travelers after 9/11. As cultures collided and uncertainty swelled, trust was established, friends made, and music played. Don't miss this heartfelt, stirring production.

Dream Asia Food Fest

Dream Asia Food Fest When: Friday, March 28, 2025, Saturday, March 29, 2025, and Sunday, March 30, 2025 at noon and 6 p.m.

Friday, March 28, 2025, Saturday, March 29, 2025, and Sunday, March 30, 2025 at noon and 6 p.m. Where: American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford Cost: Tickets range from $12 to $45 per person

Dream Asia Food Fest is a weekend of unforgettable food, culture, and entertainment. Explore over 90 vendors serving authentic street food from Japan, China, Korea, Thailand, India, and beyond, featuring street food favorites and regional specialties. Enjoy a lively marketplace with over 30 unique merchants, live entertainment, and interactive workshops. Don't miss our collaboration with Anime NYC for exclusive themed merchandise. Join us to celebrate Asian cuisine and culture you won't forget.

Garden State Film Festival

Garden State Film Festival When: Thursday, March 27, 2025, through Sunday, March 30, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025, through Sunday, March 30, 2025 Where: Various venues around Cranford and Asbury Park

Various venues around Cranford and Asbury Park Cost: Tickets range from $30 to $105 per person

The Garden State Film Festival is a celebration of independent filmmaking that showcases current films from around the world. These powerful stories are made by passionate filmmakers sharing their work before mainstream distribution. Take part in Q&A sessions with filmmakers, professional workshops, panel discussions, and an oral reading of a screenplay. Grab a chance to attend parties to meet the actors and creators.

Other Events

New Jersey's weekend is packed with exciting events for food lovers, music fans, and craft enthusiasts. From local festivals to live performances and artisan markets, the weekend promises to be unforgettable: