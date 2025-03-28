Foreigner: What’s Going on With Their Singer Situation?

Foreigner has a steady touring schedule in 2025 with shows in North and South America. Depending on the show you're attending, you might see a different singer besides longtime frontman Kelly Hansen.



So, what has led to this singer shuffle? Hansen said in a statement via Classic Rock, "Some issues have forced me to limit appearances outside of the USA this year, and this means, unfortunately, I will miss Foreigner's South American run." (He will also be missing shows in Mexico.)



Hansen added in his statement that rhythm guitarist Luis Maldonado will take on the vocals for the shows in South America, which will also feature original Foreigner singer Lou Gramm as a special guest vocalist. (Classic Rock also reports that Maldonado will be fronting the Mexico shows, as well.)



Then, there's the matter of Foreigner's upcoming shows in Canada, which Classic Rock reports will feature Geordie Brown, who is best known for his starring performance in Juke Box Hero: The Musical.



Currently, it appears that Hansen, who's been Foreigner's primary singer since 2005, will be appearing at Foreigner's 2025 tour dates in the United States. A full list of those shows is below.