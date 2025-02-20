Stanley Black and Decker Sues Stanley Mug Maker Over Name Dispute

A legal battle is brewing over the name “Stanley.” Connecticut-based Stanley Black and Decker is suing Pacific Market International (PMI)—the company behind the wildly popular Stanley drinkware—for allegedly misusing the brand name.

According to the lawsuit, filed this week, PMI violated a 2012 agreement that outlined when and how it could use the “Stanley” name. Stanley Black and Decker, which sells a variety of products like tools, hardware, clothing, gloves, footwear, and bags, argues that PMI has overstepped its boundaries.

The issue became more serious last year when millions of Stanley mugs were recalled. The lawsuit claims that because of the shared name, customers might have mistakenly thought the defective products were connected to Stanley Black and Decker.

Now, the New Britain-based company is seeking damages and demanding that PMI clarify the distinction between the two brands.

“PMI has willfully and intentionally ignored the carefully crafted restrictions of the parties’ agreement, choosing instead to use Stanley broadly, including in ways that the parties’ agreement expressly prohibited and that infringe on Stanley’s trademark rights,” the lawsuit states.

Stanley Black and Decker further claims that PMI “breached [their] agreement and infringed Stanley’s rights in order to seize upon an opportunity to expand and rebrand its product offerings.”

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.