New John Lennon Documentary To Show Never-Before-Seen Footage

31st March 1971: Ex-Beatle singer, songwriter and guitarist John Lennon (1940 - 1980), with his wife artist Yoko Ono.

A new documentary, “Borrowed Time: Lennon’s Last Decade,” features intimate, unseen interviews with John Lennon, Yoko Ono, and Paul McCartney. Through old footage and personal conversations, this film follows the music legend’s journey after the Beatles broke up.

After 1970, the musician focused on fighting for social justice while making solo music. He jumped into activism by joining thousands at the Vietnam Moratorium March in Washington back in 1969.

His strong stance against war came through in both songs and protests. “Give Peace a Chance” became an anthem for those wanting peace. With his wife, he held protests from their bed and spent money on huge billboards declaring “War Is Over (If You Want It)” across 12 cities.

Moving on from the Beatles pushed his songwriting in new directions. His song “Imagine” connected with peace lovers worldwide, becoming a lasting symbol of hope.

Through interviews with his close friends, this film shows Lennon’s final chapter. Musicians who played with him and journalists who followed his career share stories about his artistic changes during the 70s.

While we don’t know the release date yet, this documentary aims to show his journey from band member to solo activist for change.