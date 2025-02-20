March 2025: Classic Rock Artists Unleash a Wave of New Albums and Deluxe Editions

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull performs on stage during day five of the Bluesfest Music Festival at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm on April 25, 2011 in Byron Bay, Australia.

March 2025 opens a new chapter in rock history as distinguished rock artists promise to release their much-anticipated singles, reissues, and albums. Jethro Tull, Yes, Alex Lifeson, Jon Anderson, Genesis, Rush, and Roger Waters are among the names expected to unleash their latest works this month.

Jethro Tull will drop their third studio album in four years, “Curious Ruminant.” The album features the popular 17-minute track “Drink From the Same Well,” along with nine other tracks. While the band’s lineup frequently changes, Ian Anderson remains the frontman and leader.

Envy of None, which features guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush, will drop their second studio album, “Stygian Wavz,” on March 14. Meanwhile, Rush is releasing a career-spanning collection, “Rush 50.”

Genesis fans should expect a trip down memory lane as they enjoy an expanded reissue of their classic 1975 album, “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” their final album with original singer Peter Gabriel. Former Pink Floyd leader Roger Waters meanwhile, will release the 10-disc rock collection of “The Dark Side of the Moon Redux.”

Recorded in 1977, Neil Young’s unreleased album, “Oceanside Countryside,” will finally see the light of day.

Younger artists who have certainly been influenced by classic rock have new albums on the way. Jason Isbell’s first solo acoustic album, “Foxes in the Snow’ is also due for release. The Darkness will also release their eighth studio album, “Dreams on Toast,” leaving rock fans yearning for more.

While Yes presents a five-disc super deluxe edition of their 1972 album “Close to the Edge,” former vocalist Jon Anderson will release “Live: Perpetual Change,” revisiting Yes tracks and providing fresh interpretations of their classic songs.