Paul McCartney: Setlist from Surprise NYC Club Show

Paul McCartney stunned fans yesterday (Feb. 11) when he announced a surprise show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom, which has a capacity of 575 people.

Multiple outlets — including Variety, the Associated Press, and Billboard — reported on the show, with Billboard reporting that tickets were only $50 and were only available for purchase in-person at the venue’s box office with a one-ticket-per-person limit. Even with those rules, the show sold out in about 30 minutes.

Sir Paul played a 22-song set that spanned his entire career. Included in the setlist was “Now and Then,” the final Beatles single which recently won the Grammy Awards for Best Rock Performance. Macca brought his usual banter to the intimate club show. A notable banter moment happened just before McCartney and his band played the Wings song “Mrs. Vanderbilt.” The icon recalled performing the song before 350,000 people in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2008. He noted how happy and enthusiastic the crowd was and poignantly noted, “Hopefully it will be like that again soon.”

McCartney is playing another show at the Bowery tonight (Feb.12). As expected, tickets sold out immediately. The setlist from last night’s show is below.

Paul McCartney – 2/11/2025 – Bowery Ballroom (New York City) – Setlist

A Hard Day’s Night

Letting Go

Got to Get You Into My Life

Let Me Roll It

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Maybe I’m Amazed

I’ve Just Seen a Face

From Me to You

Mrs. Vandebilt

Blackbird

Com On to Me

Jet

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Get Back

Now and Then

Lady Madonna

Let It Be

Hey Jude



Encore

Golden Slumbers

Carry That Weight

The End



