Plane Owned by Vince Neil Involved in Arizona Crash, One Person Confirmed Dead

A plane owned by Motley Crue singer Vince Neil was involved in a crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday (Feb. 10) that resulted in one death.

The Motley Crue social media channels issued a statement that has since been deleted that said, “Earlier today a private plane owned by Vince Neil was involved in a crash near Scottsdale, AZ. The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals. Vince was not on the plane. Vince’s girlfriend and her friend suffered injuries, albeit not life threatening. While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries. Motley Crue will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot – stand by for an announcement very soon.”

A follow-up statement was then issued by Neil’s legal rep, Worrick Robinson, IV, and Worrick Robinson Law, PLLC that said the following:

“At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport.

For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane.

More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

According to the New York Times, “One person was dead at the scene, two others were taken to local trauma centers in critical condition and another was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Capt. Dave Folio of the Scottsdale Fire Department said at a news conference. One person refused treatment.”



TMZ reports that on Neil’s plane was his girlfriend, Rain, and her friend, Ashley. Rain reportedly broke five ribs. Additionally, Rain and Ashley were traveling with dogs, and the dogs survived the crash.



KPHO-TV, the CBS affiliate in Phoenix, obtained video from the crash, which can be seen below.

NEW: Video shows the moment a Learjet—registered to Chromed in Hollywood, which is registered in Wyoming with a principal agent listed as Vince Neil—crashed into a plane at Scottsdale Airport.https://t.co/ERNb9pw765 pic.twitter.com/Cvajjy7y9L — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) February 11, 2025







Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights