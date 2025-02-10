Bryan Adams Show in Australia Canceled Because of Fatberg

Bryan Adams was forced to cancel his show in Perth, Australia over the weekend due to a fatberg that was impacting the city’s sewer system.

Some of you might be asking right about now, “What on Earth is a fatberg?” A fatberg is a portmanteau of “fat” and “iceberg.” It describes a large mass that accumulates in sewer pipes made up of things that are flushed down toilets and poured down drains that lead to major blockages that impact entire sewer systems.

Per NYC.gov, fatbergs are often made up of flushable wet wipes, cooking grease that has congealed, feminine hygiene products, paper towels, and more. While some wet wipes are labeled as “flushable,” NYC.gov notes that “generally means that it will clear your toilet bowl,” but, “It does not mean it will definitely clear your pipes or break down in the sewer system or at a wastewater treatment plant.”

This, of course, sounds rightfully gross and shocking at the same time. Adams’ show at Perth’s RAC Arena was slated for Feb. 9. Concert promoter Frontier Touring said in a statement via their Instagram Story, “Last night’s concert could not proceed due to an external Perth Water Corporation issue, which was unable to be fixed in time. The issue, which impacted all of Wellington Street, meant that it was deemed unsafe for patrons to enter RAC Arena.”

While Frontier Touring didn’t specifically identify the issue, Perth Water Corporation noted in a public alert on their website, “Water Corporation crews are working to clear the large blockage of fat, grease and rags, which has caused several wastewater overflows at properties along Wellington Street. The Bryan Adams concert at RAC Arena this evening was canceled due to the risk of sewage backing up within the venue toilets, posing a potential public health risk. Frontier Touring has advised this morning that tickets will be refunded in full.”

As of publishing, Adams has not commented on his canceled show and the reason behind it, but it goes without saying that a fatberg is easily one of the most disgusting reasons for a concert to be canceled.

