Philadelphia Eagles Win The Super Bowl In Blowout

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It took the Philadelphia Eagles 52 years to win their first Super Bowl. They did not have to wait much longer to get the second. For the second time in eight years, Philadelphia will have a parade down Broad Street, and this one was never in doubt. The Eagles went down to New Orleans and imposed their will on a dynasty. They struck down the mighty Chiefs and made them look like they weren’t even in the same weight class. It was an old-fashioned butt-whooping. And the Lombardi Trophy is returning to Philly.

All week the talk in Philly was about how the Eagles were the much better team. We saw how well this team played all season, we knew how special they truly were. Many stopped short of calling for a blowout because of the respect they have for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but Philly should have been even more confident. Because this team just stomped all over the modern-day dynasty.

It was 24-0 at Half time. Cooper DeJean had more yards than the Chiefs whole offense going into the locker room. The Eagles had more sacks than the Chiefs had first downs. The usually poised Mahome looked more shaken than we have ever seen him. He threw two interceptions in just the first half, including this pick-six by the birthday boy Cooper DeJean.

But the Eagles weren’t done. They stuffed the Chiefs on the first drive, responded with a 7-minute drive ending with a field goal, got a stop on fourth down, and then Jalen Hurts hit Devonta Smith deep to make it 34-0.

The Chiefs finally responded with a tocuhdown after that, but it was way too little and way too late. The Eagles did what they did best from there, ran out the clock to close the game out. And the defense kept doing what it has been doing all season long. Milton Williams even added a strip sack for good measure, because it is not a proper Eagles Super Bowl win until someone gets a strip sack.

It was one of the least competitive Super Bowls we have ever seen. It was like Seahawks vs Broncos all over again. The Eagles bulldozed the team that was looking for a 3-peat. By the end, it was 40-22. But even that score does not do justice to how much better the Eagles were than the Chiefs. They beat the Chiefs in every single facet of the game, and for the second time Jalen Hurt outplayed the guy everyone agrees is one of the greatest QBs of all time.