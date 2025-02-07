This Day in Sports History: February 7

February 7 stands out as one of those dates in sports history that will never be forgotten. On this day, we saw a large baseball contract, an NHL record break, and LeBron James take over the NBA all-time leading scorer record.

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

These moments in sports history have made February 7 a truly unforgettable day.

1882: John L. Sullivan knocks out Paddy Ryan in Mississippi. This knockout ended the bare-knuckle boxing tradition. His success opens the door for gloved matches and transforms the sport’s landscape.

1908: Connie Mack, managing the Philadelphia Athletics, transfers Rube Waddell to St. Louis. This move shows how team leaders at the time balanced finances and raw pitching talent.

1949: Joe DiMaggio finalizes a groundbreaking $100,000 contract with the Yankees. Fans see it as a bold statement on baseball salaries and the worth of star players.

1969: Diane Crump breaks ground as the first woman jockey in a major U.S. race at Hialeah. Her ride challenged the norms and encouraged more women to take part in horse racing.

1970: Pete Maravich, nicknamed "Pistol Pete," racks up 69 points for LSU against Alabama. His explosive scoring still represents a high-water mark for college basketball.

1976: Darryl Sittler sets an NHL record with six goals and four assists in one night. The Toronto center's 10-point outburst against Boston remains a breathtaking showcase of offense.

2005: Ellen MacArthur finishes her solo journey around the globe in 71 days. This sailing achievement shows a profound level of endurance as she manages changing conditions with determination.

2021: Sarah Thomas makes history by officiating the Super Bowl. Her presence demonstrates how football can become more inclusive, opening doors for future referees of all backgrounds.

2023: LeBron James moves ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. James' consistent performance over the years helped him add this accomplishment to his career.

On February 7 we saw Sullivan shift toward modern boxing and Thomas’s inclusive presence at the Super Bowl. What moment will be added this year?