Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Record Store Day 2025: Classic Rock/Pop Titles to Check Out

Author Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

Record Store Day 2025 is on April 12. For fans looking forward to hitting up their local record stores, the list of titles has been out for a while now, with additional titles added after the list was released.

As in recent years, releases are broken up into three different categories:

RSD Exclusive: These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

RSD First: These titles are found first at indie record stores. However, they may be released to other retailers or websites at some point in the future

RSD Limited Run/Regional Focus: These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores or are press runs 1000 and under, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the country.

Without further ado, here is a list of titles we think you might want to add to your shopping list. The full titles list can be found at RecordStoreDay.com where you’ll also be able to find a list of participating stores.

ArtistTitleFormatRelease TypeQuantity
The B-52’sThe B-52’sLP Picture DiscRSD Exclusive3500
David BowieReady, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ’03)2LPRSD Exclusive6400
David BowieReady, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ’03)CDRSD Exclusive3000
Elvis CostelloKings of America Live At The Royal Albert Hll2LPRSD Exclusive2000
The CureThe Head on the DoorLP Picture DiscRSD Exclusive8250
DokkenBeast From the East (Live)2LPRSD Exclusive1500
The DoorsStrange Days 1967 – A Work in ProgressLPRSD Exclusive7500
Duran DuranDanse Macabre De Luxe (Bonus Tracks)LPRSD Exclusive2700
Neil FinnSessions At West 54th Street2LPRSD Exclusive2000
Fleetwood MacFleetwood MacLP Picture DiscRSD Exclusive6475
Peter GabrielOVO2LPRSD First3000
Jerry Garcia BandDon’t Let Go: Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco – May 21, 19764LPRSD First4000
David GilmourBetween Two Points12″ VinylRSD Exclusive4000
Grateful DeadOn a Back Porch Vol 1LPRSD Exclusive400
Grateful DeadBeacon Theatre – New York, NY – 6/14/765LPRSD Exclusive5500
George Harrison /BeckBe Here Now (RSD Song of the Year)12″ singleRSD Exclusive3000
George HarrisonAll Things Must Pass3LPRSD Exclusive2300
Elton JohnLive from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper2LPRSD First5000
Judas PriestLive in Atlanta ’822LPRSD Exclusive6400
The Killers & Bruce SpringsteenEncore at the Garden12″ VinylRSD First5000
Geddy LeeThe Lost Demos12″ SingleRSD Exclusive3500
John & Yoko/Plastic Ono BandPower to the People – Live at the One-to-One Concert – -New York City, 1972EPRSD Exclusive3000
Joni MitchellLive 19763LPRSD Exclusive3600
Motley CrueSmokin’ in the Boys Room/Home Sweet HomePicture SingleRSD Exclusive2500
MotorheadThe Lost Tapes, Vol. 6 (Live in Berlin 1992)2LPRSD ExclusiveUnknown
Prince & The New Power GenerationLive at Glam Slam3LPRSD Exclusive4000
QueenDe Lane Lea Demos12″ VinylRSD Exclusive5000
RamonesLoco Live2LPRSD Exclusive6000
Lou ReedMetal Machine Music2LPRSD Exclusive2500
The ReplacementsTim 2LPRSD Exclusive6000
Keith Richards & The X-Pensive WinosLive 3.10.2212″ VinylRSD Exclusive1300
The Rolling StonesOut Of Our Heads (US)LP Picture DiscRSD First6500
Todd RundgrenInitiation2LPRSD Exclusive3500
Todd RundgrenThe Arena Tour Live2LPRSD First1000
Sly & The Family StoneThe First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967LPRSD First3250
Soul AsylumAfter The Flood: Live From The Grand Forks Prom – June 28, 19972LPRSD Exclusive3500
StarshipWe Built This City (Picture Disc)12″ Picture DiscRSD Exclusive5000
Dave StewartStewart Sings DylanLPRSD First1100
StingSting 3.0 Live2LPRSD First3000
SweetDesolation Boulevard – 50th Anniversary (Live & Demos)LPRSD Exclusive1900
T. RexBolan B-Sides2LPRSD First1200
Talking HeadsLive on Tour2LPRSD Exclusive8000
TeslaReal 2 Reel Vol. 2LPRSD Exclusive2000
Thin LizzyJailbreak (Alternate Version)LPRSD Exclusive6000
Passengers (U2 & Brian Eno)Original Soundtracks (30th Anniversary Edition)2LPRSD First3500
Wang ChungEverybody Have Fun Tonight10″ VinylRSD Exclusive1500
WarWhy Can’t We Be Friends (50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition)3LPRSD Exclusive2200
Roger WatersThe Dark Side of the Moon Redux (Live)LPRSD First2000
Ronnie WoodLive at Electric LadylandLPRSD Exclusive1800
YesLive at the Rainbow – London, England 12/16/19723LPRSD Exclusive3500
Warren ZevonPiano Fighter – The Giant Years4LPRSD Exclusive2250

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights

Sign Up For The JRZ-I-P Newsletter

Your connection to the music and entertainment news you want and, the community information you need, plus exclusive games and contests.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Category:
Tags:

More Music

Load More