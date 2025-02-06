5 Reasons Why You Should Download Apple’s Latest App ‘Apple Invites’

Apple announced earlier this week its newest app, Apple Invites. Users can now download the app from the App Store or through icloud.com/invites. According to Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud, “With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together. Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events.”

Why You Should Download Apple Invites

Send Custom Invitations

Apple Invites allows users to create and send custom invitations to an event. Invitees can RSVP and even contribute to shared albums and Apple Music playlists for the party. No more asking your friends to airdrop the photos and videos of the event or ask your guests for a song request.

Hosts can upload photos of sample outfits if there’s a dress code, helping guests get an idea of what to wear, or share a collection of images that highlight the event’s theme. The app also has Writing Tools to help with writing the invitation. With Apple Intelligence, designing the invitation is also easy.

It’s also easier to review RSVPs and share invitations with a link and hosts have complete freedom on the details they want to include in the invitation preview. Guests/attendees can also customize or control how the other guests can see their details and information.

Compatible with Apple Maps and Apple Weather

The app is also compatible with Apple Maps and Apple Weather, so guests can immediately see the event’s address and how to get there. They can also check the forecast for the event day to dress accordingly or decide to cancel if the weather isn’t ideal.

Free to Download

The app is free to download from the App Store. However, those who wish to create and share invites using the app must have an iCloud+ subscription. Monthly plans start at 99 cents.

Compatible with All iPhone Models

The app can be downloaded on any iPhone model provided the model is running on iOS 18 or newer versions. However, some features are not available in all regions or in all languages.

Available to Non-Apple Users

If you have guests who are not Apple users, they can still access the invitation and RSVP, no need for an Apple account. However, non-Apple users cannot create invitations.