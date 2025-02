Adopt: Rain

Rain is a nine year old domestic short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This lovable girl enjoys playing with toys, especially ones with feathers. She would love to be back in a home taking cat naps and living in cozy spaces. Rain is spayed and up to date on her shots.

Arrange a special meeting with Rain by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.