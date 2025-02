Adopt: Kelly

Kelly is a four year old pit mix. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This playful girl loves toys, is a tennis ball diva and has lots of energy. She also likes giving kisses. We recommend a home with older children and dogs around her age or younger as she’s an active girl. Kelly is spayed and up to date on her shots.

To arrange a special meeting with Kelly, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.