Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring ‘Restless Leg Tour’ to Newark, Celebrate 30 Years of Friendship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (L-R) Tina Fey and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are coming to Newark’s Prudential Center on June 22, 2025. The added date follows their tour’s incredible $30 million in ticket sales since last spring.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship,” said the performers to The Eponymous Review.

Nearly 200,000 fans have filled venues across the country to see their show. Want to grab seats? Regular tickets went on sale on Jan. 31.

The pair first met at Chicago’s iO theater in the ’90s. They’ve been making waves ever since, from sharing the Weekend Update desk on SNL to starring together in Mean Girls and Baby Mama, their natural connection keeps fans coming back for more.

Next up, they’re heading to Las Vegas on May 3, 2025. They’ve already packed houses at D.C.’s DAR Constitution Hall, Cleveland’s KeyBank Theatre, and NYC’s iconic Beacon Theatre.

Get your tickets through AXS.com, TinaAmytour.com, or Ticketmaster.com. Beat the rush with presale code ‘RESTLESS’. Each show offers exclusive VIP packages packed with goodies for super fans.