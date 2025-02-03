Bob Dylan Has Stacked Lineup of 2025 Tour Dates
Bob Dylan has a very eventful 2025 ahead of him on the road.
The legendary singer-songwriter has a whole slate of tour dates this, with some being solo headlining shows and others being part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival.
Dylan’s solo dates run from March 25 through April 22 in smaller theater venues. Meanwhile, the Outlaw Music Festival runs from May 13 through Sept. 19 at amphitheaters all over the United States.
Complete ticket details for Dylan’s solo shows can be found at BobDylan.com, while details on the Outlaw Music Festival are available at BlackBirdPresents.com.
Bob Dylan – 2025 Solo Tour Dates
March 25 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
March 26 – Little Rock, AK @ Robinson Center
March 28 – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
March 29 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall
March 30 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center
April 1 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
April 2 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre
April 4 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
April 5 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Sonnentag Center
April 6 – Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner – Cofrin Family Hall
April 8 – Davenport, II @ Adler Theatre
April 9 – Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater
April 11 – West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University – Elliott Hall of Music
April 12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Embassy Theatre
April 14 – South Bend, IN @ The Morris Performing Arts Center
April 16 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Western Michigan State University – Miller Auditorium
April 17 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
April 19 – Youngstown, OH @ Powers Auditorium at DeYor Performing Arts Center
April 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
April 22 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center
Outlaw Music Festival – 2025 Tour Dates
May 13 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 15 – Chula Vista, California @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 16 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl
May 18 – Wheatland, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre
May 20 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
May 22 – Spokane, Washington @ ONE Spokane Stadium
May 24 – Ridgefield, Washington @ Cascades Amphitheater
May 25 – Quincy, Washington @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 20 – Clarkston, Michigan @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 25 – Franklin, Tennessee @ FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27 – Memphis, Tennessee @ Radians Amphitheater
June 28 – Maryland Heights, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 29 – Ridgedale, Missouri @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
July 4 – Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic (not confirmed)
July 5 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 6 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman
July 25 – Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 26 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ Central Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 29 – Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 1 – Wantagh, New York @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 2 – Saratoga Springs, New York @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
Aug. 3 – Gilford, New Hampshire @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 8 – Buffalo, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 9 – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 10 – Syracuse, New York @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 5 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 6 – Hartford, Connecticut @ Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 7 – Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 12 – Camden, New Jersey @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 13 – Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 14 – Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 19 – East Troy, Wisconsin @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre