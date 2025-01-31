Synopsis and Release Date for ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Revealed

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Lee Jung-jae attends the "Squid Game" Guild Screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 08, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix confirmed Squid Game Season 3 will be available for streaming on June 27 (remember when they accidentally leaked that info?). Aside from giving us a couple of months to prepare mentally and emotionally for the closing of Seong Gi-hun or Player 456’s story, the giant streaming platform also released the synopsis for season 3.

Squid Game Season 3 Synopsis

Squid Game Season 3 follows “Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Squid Game’s X account also announced Season 3’s release date with a key art. The caption reads, “Nothing can prepare you for the final season. Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27.”

Nothing can prepare you for the final season. Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/qoPAqWTRHD — Squid Game (@squidgame) January 30, 2025

From the key art, we can see that two shadows are looming. It’s safe to assume it’s the dolls, Young-Hee and Chul-Su. The masked soldier dragging the dead body of Player 214 towards an open coffin is looking up as if talking to the audience and saying, “Prepare for the final game.”

Searches for Player 214 also spiked. We think it’s not random that the key art featured Player 214. CBR reported that Player 214 “was killed in the final episodes of Season 2 during the Special Game.

Fans can’t contain their excitement (and trepidation). One fan commented, “Netflix can u hold my hand when the season releases,” while another wrote, “PLEASE HAVE MERCY ON US.”

Creator’s Letter to Fans

Netflix Tudum posted creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s emotional letter to fans. Part of his letter reads, “I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3.”

He also hoped to meet the fans’ expectations with the last season. “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

Squid Game Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.