This Day in Rock History: January 28

Through the decades, Jan. 28 has been a big day in rock music history, with breakthrough hits and milestones, cultural shifts, notable recordings and performances, and, of course, its changes and challenges. This day in history was when the recording session for the song “We Are the World,” started which had major significance in the music industry. Stick around to find out more facts about Jan. 28 and its impact on the rock music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Winter must be a good time for musicians because these are some breakthrough hits and milestones that happened on Jan. 28:

1985: “We Are the World” was recorded on Jan. 28. The song was compiled by three dozen artists who took part in the recording on this day for a charity event supporting Africa. Some artists included Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Daryl House, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Cultural Milestones

On Jan. 28, the rock music industry has experienced some major cultural milestones, including:

: The Space Shuttle Challenger disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean, killing everyone on board. This tragic event inspired Prince to write the lyrics for “Sign O’ the Times,” a song that helped define his music career. 2009: Lynyrd Skynyrd’s keyboard player, Billy Powel, passes away. He reportedly missed a doctor’s appointment the day before and suffered a heart attack at the age of 56.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are some of the most notable recordings and performances in rock music that happened on Jan. 28 which are now a part of the industry’s history:

: At the Winter Festival For Peace benefit concert, Jimi Hendrix performed with his Band of Gypsies at Madison Square Garden. The set only lasted for a song and a half before the band broke up and Jimi left the stage. 2003: Former Smashing Pumpkins band member Billy Corgan’s new band Zwan released their debut album titled Mary Star of the Sea. Although the band broke up later the same year, the album was well-received and made it to the No. 3 spot in the U.S.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Every rock music fan knows the industry has had its share of changes and challenges. Here are some major ones that took place on Jan. 28:

2005: Fans of Fiona Apple protested outside the Sony Records headquarters in New York, demanding the release of her album Extraordinary Machine. The album had been delayed for years, which resulted in the “Free Fiona” protest that ensued.