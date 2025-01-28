NJ Walk ’N’ Run Club: Revolutionizing Social Connections Beyond Dating Apps

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: We Run Uptown runners participate in the Torch Run as Bath & Body Works counts down to Candle Day 2024 on December 05, 2024 in New York City.

What began as a small group of 20 runners has grown into a lively community of 300 regular members at NJ Walk ‘N’ Run Club since it started in July 2024. Members meet up in Hoboken, combining exercise with socializing. With 22,000 Instagram followers, the club has caught the eye of local businesses. Merchants now sponsor events to support the growing membership.

Jazleen Gongora and Kamila Amador created the club as an alternative to online dating. Their twice-weekly meetings now feature everything from group photos to live music and fun games. The club’s quick growth shows people’s desire for face-to-face connections. Members often talk about being tired of dating apps.

Each meetup welcomes runners of all levels. Singles from across northern New Jersey come to these sessions, looking for both exercise and new connections. This group adds to the growing number of Hudson County fitness communities. Several running clubs in the area provide friendly spaces open to everyone. Meeting spots are spread throughout Mile Square City. Runners split into groups based on their preferred distance and pace.

Weekly runs follow a regular schedule. Social media posts keep members updated on meeting locations and times. A simple online system keeps track of who’s coming. This helps organizers plan for each session’s turnout.

Bad weather rarely stops these dedicated runners. Year-round meetups continue with routes and activities adjusted for the weather.