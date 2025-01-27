Timothee Chalamet: His Performance of Bob Dylan Songs on ‘SNL’

Timothee Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend. In addition to bringing the laughs, he also delivered musically by performing songs by Bob Dylan.

Chalamet, of course, performed tracks by the legendary singer-songwriter due to portraying him in the biopic A Complete Unknown, which recently received eight Academy Award nominations. Chalamet received a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Dylan giving him his second Academy Award nomination in his career. His first nomination was in 2018 for Best Actor for his performance in Call Me by Your Name.

As is customary with SNL musical guests, Chalamet performed twice during the episode. His first performance of the night had the actor perform two Dylan tracks: “Outlaw Blues” from the 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home and “Three Angels” from the 1970 album New Morning. Chalamet’s second performance was of “Tomorrow Is a Long Time,” which was first released in 1971 on Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol. II.

In addition to Best Actor, A Complete Unknown received nominations in the following seven categories: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, and Best Sound.



Edward Norton received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his portrayal of folk icon Pete Seeger. This is Norton’s fourth Academy Award nomination. His previous nominations came in 1997 for Best Supporting Actor in Primal Fear, 1999 for Best Actor in American History X, and 2015 for Best Supporting Actor in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).



For Monica Barbaro, who played Joan Baez and received a Best Supporting Actress nomination, this is her first Academy Award nomination in her career.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights