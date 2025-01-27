New Jersey’s Doo Wop Museum Competing for Best Pop Culture Museum in America

Wildwood’s Doo Wop Experience Museum hopes to grab the top spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. After landing third place last year, the museum is now aiming for the number one position.

“The Doo Wop Experience Museum is the coolest, retro-funky museum in the country, and deserves this recognition,” said John Donio, President of the Doo Wop Preservation League of the Wildwoods, to Follow South Jersey.

Located at 4500 Ocean Avenue, visitors can journey back in time through an amazing collection from the post-war period. Colorful neon signs illuminate the museum, while vintage furnishings take guests back to the hopeful days of America’s 1950s and ’60s.

Inside, the i-Wall showcases Wildwoods’ fascinating history. Stop by The Jukebox Café, designed like a classic ’50s diner, before exploring the dazzling Neon Garden.

The museum stays busy during its regular business hours with walking tours, live performances, film showings, and guest speakers. For the Spring & Fall, they are open Fridays and Saturdays 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm. During the Summer, the third week of June until Labor Day, they are open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 4:00 pm- 9:30 pm, and Fridays & Saturdays from 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm.

During the ’90s, local officials moved quickly to protect these architectural treasures from being torn down. Their swift response preserved the unique buildings that popped up as families headed to the shore after World War II.

Want to show your support? You can vote once a day until February 12. Winners will be announced February 23.

As a leading guide for American tourism, USA Today’s 10 best features this Jersey Shore treasure alongside other notable cultural spots nationwide.