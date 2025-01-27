Wolfgang Van Halen, Sammy Hagar Honor Eddie Van Halen on His Birthday

On Sunday, January 26, Eddie Van Halen would have celebrated his 70th birthday. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, and former bandmate Sammy Hagar both took to social media to celebrate the late guitar icon.



Wolfgang shared a funny photo of his father picking his nose at what appears to be a soundcheck at a large concert venue. He captioned the photo, “70. That’s a lot of candles. Happy Birthday, Pop. Love and miss you more than you could ever know.”

Meanwhile, Hagar shared an archival photo of him and EVH performing together when they were Van Halen bandmates. The Red Rocker captioned the photo, “Happy 70th birthday, my brother wherever you are. I will love and miss you and what we did together forever. @mad_anthony_bassman & I will keep it live, and alive.”

Eddie Van Halen died on October 6, 2020 at age 65 following a long battle with cancer. Since his death, countless tributes to EVH have been shared. The most notable tribute came via Alex Van Halen, who released the memoir Brothers in October 2024. The book became an instant New York Times best seller.



As previously reported, the audiobook of Brothers featured the previously unreleased song “Unfinished.” The song is the last piece of music Alex wrote with Eddie Van Halen, and it can be heard throughout the audiobook recording, which Alex narrates.

