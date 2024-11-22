Tom Green Comeback Starts With A Documentary, Stand-Up Special & More

For a while, Tom Green was everywhere. On MTV, in movies, guesting on other shows and more. Well, the Tom Green Comeback Is On! Although he’s been working quite a bit, it’s been more under the radar. But big things are set for him and it could propel him back into the limelight.

No matter your opinion on Green, you have to admit he made a pretty big name for himself. The Tom Green Show had a large following when it was on MTV. Some of his films were cult classics – “Freddy Got Fingered” and “Road Trip” to name a couple have many memorable moments. He also had a highly publicized (albeit) short-lived marriage to actress and now talk show host Drew Barrymore.

But this was all decades ago and before I heard about him making a comeback, I actually had forgotten all about him! Although, he’s been doing stand-up, has appeared on AXS TV, hosted an internet talk show, and more over the years. None of it carried the same weight or classified him as an A-lister (if you will) as his older work did.

Well, that might change soon. There is a Tom Green documentary coming out that will cover his rise to fame and marriage to actress Drew Barrymore and even his fall back to planet Earth. He will debut a new comedy special, that looks to be promising and funny. And as if that wasn’t enough – Amazon Prime Video Docuseries debuting in January that will show his life living on a farm in Canada. The series is four parts in length.

Oh, and instead of singing “My Bum Is On A Man, my Bum is on a Man”, Green also has a country album due out. Yep, you read that right. There’s no title or release date, but his song “Get Er Done Tonight” is already out.

So, there you have it. A bunch of projects are on the way and Green really has a chance to regain his larger-than-life celeb status. Then again, this could be too little too late. Time will tell!

