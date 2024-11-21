Adopt: Sir Simmons

Sir Simmons is a two year old domestic short hair cat. He came to the shelter from an overcrowded one. With a name like this regal you might expect him to be fancy, but this handsome guy is all about fun and affection! Once he warms up to you, he’s playful and loves to greet everyone with enthusiastic headbutts! Sir Simmons is also a chatty fellow, probably telling us he’s ready for his forever home. Could that be with you? Sir Simmons is neutered and up to date on his shots.

To arrange a special meeting with Sir Simmons, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.